Covid protocol violation: 34 arrested, 24 vehicles seized

Etawah: Shortly after an FIR was filed against a Samajwadi Party leader and 200 unidentified people for taking out a roadshow in violation of Covid protocols, Etawah police on Sunday arrested 34 persons and seized 24 vehicles.

Rajeev Pratap Singh, Circle Officer, Etawah, said, “During the course of the investigation, we conducted raids at several places during which 24 vehicles were seized and 34 persons arrested.” Adding that further investigation is going on to trace the others who were part of the roadshow, “The accused and vehicles were identified through footage of the roadshow. The arrested persons are from Auraiya, Jalaun and Etawah,” Singh said.

Singh also added that the police are also trying to trace the SP leader, who is still in hiding.

A native of Auraiya’s Diviyapur area, Yadav has 25 cases against his name, including those registered for murder. He was elected a Zila Panchayat member in the recent local body polls and also holds the post of district president in the party’s Yuvjan Samaj. In March this year, the Auraiya district administration had prolonged his term.

On Saturday, a video went viral on social media showing Yadav moving in a car along with his associates, with over a dozen vehicles tailing them and lusty slogans being raised in his name. During the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that the video was shot on Saturday itself, a day after his release from jail in a case where he was booked under sections of the UP Gangsters’ Act.