Dilip Kumar on oxygen support, diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion

Mumbai: Actor Dilip Kumar, who was hospitalised in Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday, has reportedly been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. Pulmonologist Dr. Jalil Parkar has confirmed that the actor has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and has been put on oxygen support.

A tweet was shared on Dilip’s Twitter handle on Sunday, which clarified that the actor was not admitted for Covid-19. The tweet read, “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe.”

Dilip Kumar was having breathing difficulty for the last two days. His wife and actor Saira Banu stated that the doctor has asked to undergo some tests and x-rays, after which it will be known how many more days he will have to stay in the hospital. The actor has been suffering from age-related health issues in recent years.

The 98-year-old actor was hospitalized last month for a routine check-up and was later discharged. Last year, the screen icon lost his two younger brothers — Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) — due to COVID-19.

The veteran actor was a part of numerous Bollywood movies including Jogan, Babul, Deedar, Aan, Footpath, Daag, Devdas, and Mughal-e-Azam. He was last seen in 1998’s Qila.