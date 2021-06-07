Evelyn Sharma shares first pictures from her wedding with Tushaan Bhindi

Actor Evelyn Sharma has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and Australia-based dental surgeon and entrepreneur, Dr. Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate wedding ceremony in Brisbane, Australia on May 15. The two got engaged in October 2019. The actress shared a picture on Monday morning from her wedding ceremony.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Evelyn wrote a simple caption, “Forever.” In another post, she added, “Verified Mr & Mrs. Bhindi Big big thank you to everyone who made this small wedding the very best day of our lives!”

As soon as Evelyn posted the picture, her fans started to pour in congratulatory messages. “Many congratulations to the most beautiful couple,” wrote one, while another mentioned, “You look stunning.” Actor Rahul Sharma congratulated the couple and wrote, “So happy for you, Evelyn.”

Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan’s wedding photos have captured special moments in a scenic countryside location.

Evelyn had opened up on her relationship with an engagement post in 2019. The photo showed the couple kissing after she accepted the wedding proposal.

Earlier, in an interview, Evelyn had revealed that the two met on a blind date and hit it off instantly. “We met on a blind date last year, which was set up by our good friend. Tushaan is a romantic guy and he’s even more filmy than I am,” she said. Talking about the new chapter of her life, she added, “There’s no better feeling than being married to your best friend. We’re so excited about spending our life together.”

On the professional front, Evelyn has worked in films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Main Tera Hero and Jab Harry Met Sejal.