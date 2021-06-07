Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had gained against the US dollar. As per the market experts, the weakening of the US dollar in the international market, lower crude oil price and the positive trend in the Indian share market have supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened strong at 72.85 against the US dollar. During trading the domestic currency lost some ground to touch 72.87, registering a gain of 12 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 72.99 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.03 percent to 90.11. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,499.37 crore.