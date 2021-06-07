Kangana calls Vikrant Massey ‘cockroach’ for calling Yami Gautam ‘Radhe Maa’

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who recently tied the knot with writer-director Aditya Dhar, posted a few pictures from her wedding ceremony on Instagram. Fans and followers including celebrities like Kangana Ranaut congratulated her and poured love onto the comment section. However, one comment from actor Vikrant Massey led to Kangana Ranaut calling him a “cockroach”.

On Sunday, Yami had shared a picture from her pre-wedding ceremony in which she wore an all-red ensemble, the traditional bangles, and kaleeras. Taking to the comments section, Vikrant joked, “Pure & Pious like Radhe Maa!” In response to the comment, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Kahan se nikla ye cockroach… lao meri chappal. (From where did this cockroach come. Someone gets my slipper)”.

The duo’s comments left fans taking sides. While some took Kangana’s side on this, others defended the actor.

However, Kangana was all praise for the fellow Pahadi actor Yami. She took to her Instagram Story to post a picture of Yami and praise her, saying ‘nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned bride.’ The actress also commented on most of her posts calling Yami ‘the most gorgeous’ divine-looking bride.

Yami and Aditya got married on June 4 in an intimate wedding ceremony, attended only by her family and some close friends. They both have worked together on the hit film ‘Uri: The surgical Strike’.