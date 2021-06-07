Karnataka Covid-19 Updates: State records 12,209 new cases

Bengaluru: According to the state’s department of health and family welfare, on Sunday, Karnataka reported 12,209 new coronavirus cases, 320 deaths, thereby taking the total infected and fatalities so far to 26,95,523 and 31,580 respectively. The test positivity rate stood at 7.71 percent, while the case fatality rate was reported at 2.62 percent.

The total number of people discharged stood at 24,09,417 with a recovery of 25,659 people in the last 24 hours. The state has 2,54,505 active cases.

Among the new cases reported on Sunday, 2,944 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 10,224 discharges and 187 deaths.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,944, Mysuru 1,237, Tumakuru 698, Hassan 655, Dakshina Kannada 609, Mandya 571, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,83,126, followed by Mysuru 1,50,885 and Tumakuru 1,08,245.

Cumulatively, a total of 3.06 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,58,274 were tested on Sunday alone.