Man commits homicide: throws wife, daughters into well

Bhopal: A man allegedly angry with his wife for not being able to deliver a male child, threw his wife and two daughters into a well. The incident happened on Sunday evening in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur when the man was bringing his wife back from his in-laws’ place. The elder girl drowned while the mother and infant— six-month-old escaped with injuries.

According to the police, the accused, 35-year-old Raja Bhaiya Yadav, a farmer by profession, is on the run. Raja was going back to his native village Dadhiya along with his wife Bitti and two daughters when he stopped his bike and did the horrendous act of pushing his family into a wayside well with no walls. When she tried to get out, he threw stones from above and then fled.

While the woman managed to climb out of the well with her three-month-old daughter, the couple’s eldest daughter, eight-year-old drowned. The woman also sustained head injuries from the stones thrown at her. She managed to reach Chandala police station and lodged a complaint.

SI Rajendra Singh said that the man had been threatening to kill the woman and his daughters for a while. The police have initiated a search.