Petrol hits century in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The price of petrol crossed century in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. The price of premium petrol has reached Rs. 100.20 per litre in the city. In Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad, the price of premium petrol has reached at Rs. 110.24. In Adimali in Idukki, the price is at Rs.100.40.

Meanwhile, the fuel prices were hiked for the second consecutive day today. This is the fourth increase within the first week in June. The price of petrol and diesel was hiked by 28 paise per litre. Petrol now costs Rs. 97.38 per litre. Diesel is priced at Rs. 92.31 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked for the 20th time within 35 days since last month. Since May 4, when the current spate of hikes started, petrol and diesel prices have been raised by almost Rs.5 and Rs.6 per litre respectively.

Petrol price has reached an all-time high in several cities in the country by crossing the Rs-100 mark. Petrol has crossed Rs.100 mark in cities like Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, Banswara, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Guntur and Kakinada.