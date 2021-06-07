Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation at 5 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5pm on Monday. This was announced by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5pm today, 7th June,” tweeted PMO India.

The PMO has not yet revealed what Prime Minister Narendra Modi would speak but as per reports, the Prime Minister would speak about the vaccination policy launched by the union government and also it is believed that the Prime Minister will speak about the economic situation of the country and the necessity of following Covid-19 safety protocols as several states have initiated the ‘unlock’ process.