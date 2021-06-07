Riyan Parag shares Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s message on autographed bat

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag has revealed Virat Kohli’s special message on his autographed bat during a fan interaction on Sunday. Parag shared the photo on a Q&A session on his Instagram handle, in reply to a user who asked for his ‘most loved celebrity autograph’.

Taking cognisance of the fan query, Parag shared a photograph of the willow he often uses while representing the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Riyan Parag added a succinct caption to the photo, calling Virat Kohli the ‘G.O.A.T’ (Greatest of all time). Virat Kohli’s heartwarming message, “Dear Riyan, enjoy the game. Good luck,” on the bat, alongside his signature was also visible.

Parag’s post soon became the talk of the town on the Facebook-owned platform.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parag is set to enjoy regular franchise cricket when the 14th season of the cash-rich league resumes in September this year. The 2021 edition of the IPL was postponed after multiple cases were reported in his bio-bubble. IPL Governing Council has confirmed that the remainder of the IPL 2021 will be played in UAE before the start of the ICC World T20. Parag had a mediocre first half of the IPL in the 14th season with the 2008 champions. In his six batting appearances for the Sanju Samson-led side, Parag scored 78 runs at an average of 19.50. The spinner also bowled five overs in the IPL 2021 and bagged a solitary wicket.