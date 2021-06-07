Screening of children for Covaxin trials commences in the country

New Delhi: India has started the screening of children aged between 2 and 18 for the trial of the Covid-19 vaccine. The country is using the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin. The screening began at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Monday. Earlier another screening process had begun at the AIIMS in Patna, Bihar to check if the Bharat Biotech jab is suitable for children.

“The screening of children for conducting the trial of Covaxin has started. Participants would be given the vaccine after their screening reports come,” Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS, said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has approved permission for conducting the Phase 2/3 clinical trial of Covaxin in the age group 2 to 18 years on May 12. The trial will study aspects like–Safety of the vaccine in this age group (children), and types of adverse reactions and their causes. The trial will also examine the vaccine’s ability to prompt an immune response.

The trial will be conducted among 525 volunteers. Participants would be given the vaccine after their screening report comes. In the trial, the vaccine will be given by intramuscular route in two doses at day 0 and day 28.