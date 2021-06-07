State government extends corona curfew till June 20

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government extended the curfew imposed in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. The curfew has been imposed till June 20 and the state government has also eased some restrictions which was previously imposed. The decision was taken by a high-level review meeting on the pandemic situation chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The state government imposed the curfew on May 5. The curfew was supposed to end on June 10. According to the new order, the curfew will be relaxed from 6 am to 2 pm and the government offices will be allowed to open from 8 am to 2 pm.

Earlier, the Kerala government has decided to extend the lockdown imposed in the state to June 16. Kerala government also announced a complete lockdown on 12th and 13th June. Meanwhile, several states in the country have launched the ‘unlock’ process.