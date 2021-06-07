Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end at a record high

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices had ended higher in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex surged 228 points to settle at an all-time high of 52,328.51. NSE Nifty mounted 81 points or 0.52% to close at a record high of 15,751.65. 7 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 2,325 shares ended higher while 990 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Adani Ports, Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Shree Cements, Coal India, Tata Consumer Products, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries and HCL Technologies. The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv , .HDFC, Divi’s Labs, JSW Steel, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Labs, State Bank of India, Grasim Industries and Bajaj Auto.

The foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,499.37 crore. The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had also settled higher against the US dollar in the forex market.