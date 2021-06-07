“The greatest election fraud” in the history of democracy: Netanyahu accuses rival of duplicity

Israel: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the recently established Israeli alliance that is made to unseat him was the outcome of “the greatest election fraud” in the history of democracy. Hours following Netanyahu’s remarks, Naftali Bennett, a nationalist prepared to succeed him as prime minister, called on Israel’s longest-serving leader not to leave “scorched earth” behind and admit that “people are allowed to establish a government – even if you don’t head it”.

Netanyahu made his extensive blame at a moment when Israel’s domestic security chief has signaled publicly about the possibility of political violence.“We are witnessing the greatest election fraud in the history of the country, in my opinion in the history of any democracy,” Netanyahu said in comments to lawmakers from his right-wing Likud party.

He directed his charges on a shattered campaign promise from Bennett, who had vowed not to partner with left-wing, centrist, and Arab parties. On Wednesday, Bennett declared with opposition leader Yair Lapid that they had created a ruling alliance with parties from across the political spectrum following an unsettled March 23 polls, Israel’s fourth in two years. Under a rotation agreement, Bennett will serve first as prime minister, followed by Lapid.No date has been fixed for a vote in parliament to approve the fresh government.

In a televised address, Bennett called on Yariv Levin, parliament’s speaker, and a Netanyahu loyalist, not to attempt to buy time to support members of the new coalition to defect, and said he should keep the vote on Wednesday. There was no immediate explanation from Levin.“Let go. Let the country move forward,” Bennett said, addressing his words to Netanyahu, who has been in office since 2009. “Mr. Netanyahu, don’t leave scorched earth behind you. All of us, the entire nation, want to remember the good you did during your service.”Netanyahu’s period has been clouded by a fraud analysis, in which he has refused any wrongdoing, but he has gained praise at home and abroad for Israel’s immediate rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The prospective of the fresh government caps political jockeying since the election. People angry at the proposed alliance have held protests outside the homes of opposition politicians, whose protection has been increased after perils on social media.“We, my friends and I in Likud, will vehemently oppose the establishment of this dangerous government of fraud and surrender. And if God forbid, it is established, we will bring it down very quickly.”In an unusual public warning, the leader of the Shin Bet internal security agency said on Saturday that increasingly severe online conversation could begin violence.

While denouncing violence and provocation, Netanyahu, 71, reiterated his designation of the Lapid-Bennett alliance as a leftist alliance that would place Israel in danger. He said the diverse partnership would be weak to stand up to Washington over Iran’s nuclear program or face Gaza’s Hamas militant group that clashed with Israel for 11 days last month before a brittle ceasefire went into effect. Bennett, who manages the far-right Yamina party and advocates expansion of parts of the held West Bank, said Netanyahu’s description of the coalition as being “extreme-leftist” was “another lie”.