UAE based airline announces new flight services

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced new international seasonal services. The airline has announced new services to popular tourist destinations in Greece including Mykonos, Rhodes and Crete. Flights to Mykonos will start on July 7, Crete on July 9, and Rhodes on July 12. Thus Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s flight network surged to a total of 29 destinations.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will operate two flights to Mykonos on Wednesdays and Sundays. Rhodes will operate on Mondays and Fridays, which is also the same for Crete. The ticket will be available on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app from June 7. The ticket rates start at Dh.179.

Earlier, UAE and Greece have launched a travel corridor. As per this, UAE passengers can fly into Greece without needing to quarantine on arrival. They must provide a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival, or hold a vaccination certificate in English issued by a public authority. The vaccination needs to have been completed at least 14 days before arrival to Greece.

When returning to Abu Dhabi, UAE residents and citizens who have been vaccinated for at least 28 days, and have received a vaccine report on the Alhosn app, will be able to fly into the UAE from Greece without having to follow quarantine restrictions.