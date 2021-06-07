“When I look back, I see strength”: Actress recalls her days of cancer

Mumbai: On Sunday, actor Sonali Bendre recalled how her battle with cancer has made her strong. On Instagram, the actor shared few lessons during her battle with the deadly disease.

“How time flies… today when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but most importantly I see the will to not let the C-word define how my life will be after it… You create the life you choose. The journey is what you make of it… so remember to take #OneDayAtATime and to #SwitchOnTheSunshine #CancerSurvivorsDay,” she wrote.

Along with it, Sonali posted a collage of her two pictures. One was taken when she was fighting against the disease, and the other was captured after she had recovered from the disease.

Sonali’s close friend and actor Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Sussanne Khan commented: “You are my warrior princess Sonzyy.”

Sonali’s bravery was praised by Hrithik also.

In July 2018, Sonali was diagnosed with cancer and stayed in New York for a few months, where she received treatment.