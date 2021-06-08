Actor Aniruddh Dave is on the road to recovery, shares health updates from the hospital

Actor Aniruddh Dave had tested positive for Covid-19 in the month of April. He was admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) after his condition deteriorated. However, the actor is on the road to recovery now. Recently, Aniruddh took to his social media handle to share his health update with his fans and followers, along with a selfie of himself from his 36th day at the hospital.

Taking to Twitter, on Sunday, Aniruddh Dave shared a photo of himself on oxygen supply in the hospital. In the tweet, he said that his lungs are recovering, he is allowed to use social media, watch films, but talk less. The doctor also allowed him to start practice walking.

His tweet read: “And the battle is On this 36th day. Oxygen is on. But ya on the road to recovery of lungs. Dr.Goenka said don’t talk much but may do reply n can be in touch with loved ones, may watch films shows, new life, like a newborn wl practice walking now, selfie toh banti hai #gratitude u all.”

And the battle is On this 36th day.oxygen is on.But ya On the road to recovery of lungs.Dr.goenka said dont talk much bt may do reply n can be in touch with loved ones,may watch films shows,new life,like a new born wl practice walking now,selfie toh banti hai #gratitude ? u all pic.twitter.com/odvYa8tTow — ANIRUDH DAVE (@aniruddh_dave) June 6, 2021

Anirudh is admitted to the Cirayu Medical College in Bhopal and has been sharing his health updates since May 20, 2021, after he was taken off the ventilator support. He was contracted to the virus while shooting for a web series in Bhopal in April this year.

On the professional front, Aniruddh rose to fame with the television show Patiala Babes. Currently, he is seen playing a role in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.