Covid-19 Update: 2205 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: 2205 new coronavirus cases along with 2168 new recoveries and 2 deaths due to the infection were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated this.

Till now 587,244 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the country. In this 566,677 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1704. At present, there are 18,863 active cases under medical treatment.

209,026 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE in the last 24 hours. Till now 52.1 million Covid tests were conducted in the country.

The Ministry on Monday approved a new Covid-19 protocol. The new protocol was launched to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all citizens, residents and visitors.

Meanwhile, the General Authority of Civil Aviation in UAE has extended the flights from India to UAE till July 6.