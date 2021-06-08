Covid-19 Update: 264 new recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: 182 new coronavirus cases along with 264 new recoveries and 1 death was reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 94 contacts of active cases and 88 were travel-related.

The number of total cases surged to 218,980. The total recoveries now stand at 215,899. The death toll is at 570. At present, there are 2511 active cases.

There were 5 cases of hospitalization in the last 24 hours, hence taking the total the total number of patients in the hospital to 172. In this 96 are admitted in ICUs.

16,544 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours. In this 3247 people were tested for the first time. Till now,20,566,56 Covid tests were conducted in the country.

15,728 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have already been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,716,670.