Covid-19 Update: 341 recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: 171 new coronavirus cases along with 341 recoveries were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported in the country. The newly diagnosed cases include 100 contacts of active cases and 71 travel related.

The total number of confirmed cases is 218,798. The overall recoveries now stand at 215,635. The death toll is firm at 569. At present, there are 2594 active cases under medical treatment.

Also Read: State government extends corona curfew till June 20

There were 6 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 178. 2 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 101 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

17,695 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours. In this 4131 people were tested for the first time. Till now 20,53,409 tests were conducted in Qatar.

24,703 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,700,042.