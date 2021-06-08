Covid-19 Updates: State capital logs in 728 new cases, 28 deaths

Mumbai: According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) updated data, the financial capital of the country, on Monday, reported 728 new COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths, taking the caseload of the city to 7,12,329 and the death toll to 15,066.

Recoveries have outnumbered the daily new cases with 980 patients being recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 6,79,258. With this, the overall recovery rate stood at 95% as of Monday.

The active cases in the city have reached 15,786.

On Sunday, the city had reported 794 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths, and 833 recoveries.

The overall growth rate of COVID cases in Mumbai from May 31 to June 6 is 0.12 percent. The doubling rate of Mumbai is 550 days.

The number of active containment zones (slums and chawls) has reached below 30 at 26, while the tally of sealed buildings dropped to 96.

As many as 28,076 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Mumbai.