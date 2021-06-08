Covid-19 Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 19,448 new cases, 351 deaths

Chennai: Tamil Nadu, on Monday, reported 19,448 new Covid-19 cases and 351 deaths, taking the state’s infection tally to 22,56,681 and death toll to 27,356. The State’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 11 percent.

Coimbatore reported 2,564 cases, while Erode had 1,646. For the second consecutive day, Chennai reported fewer cases than Erode, with 1,530 people testing positive for COVID-19. Tiruppur recorded 1,027 cases, while 997 people tested positive for the infection in Salem.

Continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, the day reported 31,360 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 19,97,299. Currently, there are 2,32,026 active cases in the state.

Of the 351 fatalities, Chennai reported 40, followed by Tiruvannamalai (30), Coimbatore (26), and Chengalpattu (22). Of the deceased, 83 did not have co-morbidities.

The number of samples tested on Monday was at 1,70,838, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,88,92,497.

Vaccination coverage dropped to 28,763 on Monday, after officials cited a shortage of vaccines in the State. The overall coverage stood at 97,35,420.

Of the 28,763 people who were vaccinated, 12,768 were in the 18-44 age group. 10,584 people aged 45 to 59 and 4,094 senior citizens also received the doses.