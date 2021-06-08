Covid unlock: Metro train resumes with 4.5 lakh passenger journeys

New Delhi: On Monday, the Delhi Metro recorded 4.5 lakh passenger journeys, having resumed services after nearly a month during which train operations remained suspended on account of the second Covid wave.

The passenger journeys are calculated by taking into account the corridors used by a commuter in reaching from point A to point B. For instance, if a passenger used three separate corridors in reaching from Huda City Centre to Mayur Vihar, she will be counted thrice. Before the second wave of the pandemic stopped the Metro in its tracks, it used to record roughly 28 lakh journeys per day. Under the shortened operations that have been allowed by the Delhi government, the Metro can operate with 50 percent seating capacity and no standing commute is allowed. This essentially means an eight-coach train, which can carry up to 2,400 passengers, will carry only around 240 passengers on average.

It was said by DMRC that till 8 pm on Monday, 84 passengers were directed to get down from train coaches for traveling in standing position, 73 were penalized for not wearing masks, and 106 were counseled to follow social distancing and wear masks properly. “To ensure compliance of Covid-appropriate behavior inside Metro premises, around 15 Metro stations were intermittently closed briefly during morning and evening peak hours. Nine special flying squads were also deployed to randomly check inside trains for any kind of violations and counsel people to refrain from doing so for their own and everyone’s safety,” said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Metro services remained suspended between March 22 and September 6, 2020. Services resumed on September 7, and the number of journeys gradually went up over the months, before services again came to a halt on May 10.