Forex Market: Indian rupee edges higher against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The domestic currency, the Indian rupee has edged higher against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. As per market experts, the lower crude oil prices and the positive trend in the Indian share market have supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 72.78 against the US dollar. During trading, the Indian rupee reached 72.83 against the US dollar. On Monday, the Indian rupee had settled at 72.81 against the US currency. The Indian rupee is at 19.82 against the USE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of US currency against a basket of six currencies, surged 0.13 percent to 90.05. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth Rs186.46 crore.