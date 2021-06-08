  Gulf country extends Covid-19 restrictions till June 25

Manama: A gulf country has extended the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the country. Bahrain has extended the restrictions till June 25. The decision was taken at the meeting of the national Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus, chaired by Lieutenant General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the chairman of the Supreme Council of Health.

The committee said that the safety and precautionary measures imposed has reduced the number of infections, but to continue the downward trend the restrictions are needed to be extended.

The restrictions were applicable to shopping malls, commercial activities, gyms, sports halls, swimming pools, recreation centers, saloons, beauty parlours and barbershops. The work-from-home policy for government employees will continue. The travel restrictions will also remain.