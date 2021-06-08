He wrote history with his blood: Ajay Devgn on 19 years of ‘Bhagat Singh’

Mumbai: Celebrating 19 years of the film The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has said that it is not sufficient to play a revolutionary like Bhagat Singh, once in your lifetime and career. The actor, who played the role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, shared his throwback picture from the film, which released on June 7, 2002.

Sharing the picture on Instagram as well as on Twitter handle, on Monday, Ajay Devgn wrote, “It is not sufficient to play a revolutionary like Bhagat Singhji, once in your lifetime & career. You need to keep him there constantly… After all, these are those who wrote history with their blood #19YearsOfTheLegendOfBhagatSingh #RajkumarSantoshi.”

The Legend of Bhagat Singh was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film had Sushant Singh, D Santosh, and Akhilendra Mishra in lead roles. The film revolved around the life of Bhagat Singh and how witnessing the Jallianwala Bagh massacre motivated him to join India’s freedom struggle. The film chronicles his life from childhood to March 23, 1931, when he was hanged to death.

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn has an array of films in the pipeline. He will be seen in RRR, Maidaan, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Thank God, and MayDay.