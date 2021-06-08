Huge blast near mosque in Bihar’s Banka Madrasa

Bihar: An enormous blast took place near Madrasa under Nagar police station in Bihar’s Banka district in which the building was completely destroyed. As per the reports, Two to three people are injured in this incident.

Shambhu Kumar, in charge of Banka Nagar police station, said that a bomb exploded in a Madrasa, located near a mosque, in Navtolia area. The huge damage was that the Madrasa building completely destroyed in this incident.

It is being said that the bomb was placed in madrasa and there it exploded. According to the surrounding people, a five kg cylinder suddenly exploded, due to which the house got damaged drastically and all the people around the building have fled the house.

More than ten persons were present in the madrasa building at the time of the explosion. The explosion originated on the ground floor and cracked the madrasa walls and roof, which collapsed moments later. The resultant shock waves also broke several glass windows in the neighborhood.

The Madrasa building destroyed, is an incident that took place because of a bomb blast or with a gas cylinder explosion is yet to be verified by SDPO DC Srivastava. Along with this, the police are also present on the spot, and names of the injured also being ascertained.

Bihar home department has ordered an intensive probe into the incident. A case of criminal conspiracy, negligent conduct with respect to the explosive substance has been registered against unknown persons under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Section-5 of the Explosive Act.