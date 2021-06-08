Karnataka Covid-19 Updates: State reports 11,958 new cases, 340 deaths

Bengaluru: On Monday, Karnataka reported 11,958 new cases of COVID-19 and 340 deaths, taking the caseload in the state to 27,07,481 and the death toll to 31,920. The positivity rate for the day stands at 9.08 %, while the case fatality rate for the day is 2.84%.

Continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, the day reported 27,299 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 24,36,716. The state has 2,38,824 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban’s single-day tally has come down to 1,992 new cases, followed by Shivamogga (1,224), Mysuru (1,213), and Hassan (1,108).

Among the 340 fatalities reported, 199 from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mysuru (17), Belagavi (15), Hassan, and Haveri (10 each).

As many as 1,31,553 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,07,32,003.