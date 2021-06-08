Mucormycosis in India: Over 28,000 Black Fungus cases reported in the country so far

New Delhi: India has reported more than 28,252 cases of mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, from across 28 states, the Union government said on Monday. Of these, 86 percent of cases are related to corona infection, while 62.3 percent of cases are related to diabetes. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of mucormycosis cases (6,339) followed by Gujarat (5,486).

Addressing the 28th meeting of the Group of Ministers on Covid-19, via video conference, Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, “Twenty-eight states have reported 28,252 cases of mucormycosis so far, out of which 86%, around 24,370 cases, are having a history of Covid-19. Over 62.3% of cases, that is about 17,601, are having a history of diabetes,” adding, “We have the maximum number of cases from Maharashtra which is about 6,329, followed by Gujarat with 5,486 cases, and then MP, UP, Rajasthan, etc are affected.”

NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr. VK Paul presented a brief overview of the vaccination status, preparedness to protect children from Covid-19, and the measures taken to prevent the third wave of the pandemic.

According to Paul, India took 141 days to deliver 230 million doses, which remains the second-highest in the world after the US. “Out of 88.7 crores (887 million) people who have been administered at least one dose globally, India accounts for 17.9 crores (179 million), which is 20.2% of the global coverage. India is fully prepared to deal with paediatric Covid-19 care but caution remains the key as we de-escalate (curbs). The third wave can be prevented if we continue following the Covid-appropriate behavior such as wearing a mask, maintaining physical distancing and hand hygiene, and avoiding large-scale gatherings,” said Paul.