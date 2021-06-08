Rajasthan government eases Covid-19 curbs

Jaipur: On Tuesday, Rajasthan started the process of resuming several activities paused nearly two months ago in view of an unprecedented rise in the coronavirus case in the second wave. The gradual unlocking process comes as the number of infections and the positivity rate is steadily falling in the state.
The Rajasthan government had imposed a complete lockdown in the state from May 10 to May 24, which was later extended till June 8. The government on Monday announced certain relaxations to the COVID-19 restrictions.
Check what’s allowed, what’s not:
- Shops and commercial enterprises of permitted categories allowed to open from 6 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday.
- Shops selling agricultural inputs and equipment, fruits, vegetables and flowers, and mandis have been permitted daily from 6 am to 4 pm.
- Shops dealing in processed food, sweets, baked goods, etc., will be able to open from 6 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday.
- Government and private offices can function till 4 pm with 50 percent manpower.
- Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, auditoriums, swimming pools, gyms, amusement parks, picnic spots, sports grounds and similar places will remain closed.
- Parks will be open from 5 am to 8 am.
- The ‘public discipline weekend curfew’, will continue from 5 pm on Fridays to 5 am on Mondays until further orders.
- Operation of roadways and private buses will be allowed in the state from June 10.
- City bus and minibus services running within the city will be banned. No person will be allowed to travel standing inside a bus.
- Private vehicles can ply from 5 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday.
- A negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours is compulsory for passengers coming from other states. However, those fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter Rajasthan without a test report.
- All industries and units associated with construction are permitted to function to prevent the migration of workers.
- Dining in restaurants will not be allowed. Only takeaways will be available. The home delivery from restaurants will be allowed till 10 pm.
- Restraints on gatherings of all kinds, public, social, political, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural and religious, processions and fairs will continue.
- Training institutions and libraries etc will remain closed too.
- Fully air-conditioned shopping complexes/malls will not be allowed to function.
- Weddings are expected to be postponed till June 30, 2021. Marriages at home or in courts have been allowed with a maximum of 11 guests.
