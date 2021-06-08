Restaurants, bars, gyms to reopen: New guidelines issued

Chandigarh: The administration in the Union Territory of Chandigarh has extended the lockdown imposed. The night curfew imposed in the city from 10 p.m. to 5 a,m will continue. The administration has also extended the total lockdown on Sunday. The administration has also eased some restrictions imposed in the city.

As per the new order issued by Chandigarh Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore, all bars, restaurants, gyms, wellness centers, clubs, and spas will be allowed to reopen. The restaurants and bars were allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Shopping malls can remain open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cinema halls and theatres will remain shut. The museums and libraries will remain open.

Chandigarh on Monday registered 48 cases, taking the infection tally to 60,707. Two more people died, taking the death toll to 774. The number of active cases dropped to 740. 139 discharged, pushing the number of cured people reached at 59,193.