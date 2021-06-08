State government issues revised lockdown guidelines

Jaipur: The Rajasthan state government had issued new revised lockdown guidelines. The state government had also relaxed some restrictions imposed in the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced this. The revised guidelines will come into effect from June 8.

The state government took this decision as the test positivity rate has declined in the state. But the ‘public discipline weekend curfew’ will continue from 5 pm on Fridays to 5 am on Mondays until further orders.

“The rate of infection has come down in the state, but the virus is not completely gone yet. Keeping this in mind, all the people of the state are expected to ensure effective adherence to the COVID-19 protocol,” CM Gehlot said.

As per the revised order, all government and private offices can stay open till 4 pm with 50 percent of staff presence. All shops and other commercial establishments of permitted categories can open from 6 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday.

From June 10, the public transport service and private buses will be allowed to operate in the state. Private vehicles will be allowed to commute from 5 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday.

All gatherings including public, social, political, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural and religious, processions and fairs will continue to be banned. Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, auditoriums, swimming pools, gyms, amusement parks, picnic spots, sports grounds and similar places will remain closed in the state.