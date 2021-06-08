State to be conducted CET Exam 2021 on August

Bengaluru: Karnataka CET 2021 exam dates have been announced. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test for various vocational courses, including engineering, is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 and 29.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan announced, “The CET exam will take place on August 28 and 29. Each subject will carry 60 marks.”

The Maths and Biology examinations will be held on August 28, while Physics and Chemistry on August 29, and the Kannada exam for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadigas on August 30.

Registration will be starting from June 15, he said, adding that the PUC marks will not be taken into account.

The Karnataka CET examination will be held at more than 500 centres across the state.

Dr. C. N. Ashwathnarayan has shared series of tweets in this regard. Check the tweets below.