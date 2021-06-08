“Thank you Modiji” : Punjab CM thanks PM Modi even as Congress attacks him

New Delhi: On Monday, Congress disputed that the Modi government’s judgment to grant free vaccines to all above 18 years of age was regarded after the Supreme Court drew it up and sought its vaccine strategy.

Congress representative Randeep Singh Surjewala told that “Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi, and several others have written to the government to provide free vaccines to every citizen of the country, but the government did not pay heed to their demands.”

While many chief ministers of Opposition-ruled States shown gratitude to the Prime Minister for ‘reversing’ the Centre’s prior policy of urging them to purchase straight from vaccine producers and giving the vaccines free of cost, many Opposition leaders claimed that such a judgment should have been taken right at the commencement of the vaccination plan, aiming out that the pause cost many lives.

“The government was put in the dock by the Supreme Court and several other courts of the country. And today the government accepted Congress’s demand, at least partially,” Surjewala added. While Congress criticized the government, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh hit a different note, tweeting, “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for acceding to our request for central procurement and distribution of vaccine for all age groups. I had written twice to the PM on this issue and to health minister Harsh Vardhan Ji.” He added, “…both the state and central government will work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks.”

Opposition leaders over the range asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest vaccination policy of giving free vaccines to all adults in government hospitals from June 21 has been directed by the Supreme Court’s objection to its policy and continuous pressure from political opponents. Between the Chief Ministers who greeted the action on Twitter included Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik, Tamil Nadu’s M.K. Stalin, Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan, and Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot.