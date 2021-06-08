UAE announces decision on suspension of flights from India

Dubai: UAE government has announced its decision on flight suspension from India. The suspension of flights from India has been extended till July 6 by the General Authority of Civil Aviation in UAE. This was announced by National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

“General Authority of Civil Aviation, UAE, has suspended all inbound passenger movement to the UAE from India, (excluding UAE nationals) till 6th July. Passengers who booked to fly with us during this period can reschedule their tickets for travel at a future date,” tweeted Air India Express.

Passengers are not allowed on India-UAE flights operated by international or local carrier. Only UAE citizens, diplomats, official delegations, golden residency visa holders, and flights of businessmen were exempted.

India-UAE flights were first suspended for 10 days from 11.59pm on April 24. It was later extended on May 4. On May 30, Dubai’s Emirates Airline had announced that the flight suspension had been further extended till June 30. Abu Dhabi’s Eithad Airways had also announced that the entry restriction for passengers from India to the UAE was extended till June 30.