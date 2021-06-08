Union government announced revised vaccine rates for private hospitals

New Delhi: The Union government has announced the revised rates of Covid vaccines for private hospitals in the country. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced the revised vaccine rates for private hospitals.

As per the new order, the private hospitals can charge Rs. 780 per dose for Covishield, Rs. 1,410 per dose for Covaxin and Rs. 1,145 per dose for Sputnik V. The Serum Institute of India sells its Covishield to private hospitals at Rs 600 per dose (excluding GST). Bharat Biotech has set the cost of its Covaxin at Rs 1,200 a dose for private hospitals. The union government gets these vaccines at a cost of Rs 150 a dose.

The ministry also asked all state governments to take strict action against private vaccination centers if found overcharging. Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister had announced the revised vaccination policy. As per the new policy, states will receive free doses for inoculation of all above 18. The union will buy 75 percent of doses from vaccine makers, including 25 percent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments and union territories.