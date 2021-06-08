Union government issues revised guidelines for Covid-19 vaccinations

New Delhi: Union government has issued the revised guidelines for the Covid-19 vaccination drive. The new guidelines were issued as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday announced that free vaccines will be provided to all above 18 years. The new guidelines will come into effect from June 21.

As per the revised guidelines, the union government will buy 75% of vaccines from the manufactures. This will be provided free of cost to all states and union territories. The vaccines will be provided to states after considering several factors including population, disease burden or number of cases, and progress of vaccination. The government has also warned that the wastage of vaccines will affect the allocation negatively.

The union government will provide information about the vaccines to states. Then the states must allocate the vaccines to districts and vaccination centers. States and UTs are advised to put the information about vaccine availability in the public domain.

The vaccine manufacturers can give vaccines to private hospitals directly. The price of vaccines for private hospitals will be declared by each vaccine manufacturer. Any subsequent changes must be notified in advance.