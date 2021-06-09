27 people killed in lightning strike

West Bengal: Lightning strikes have killed 27 people and sent four passengers on a flight to hospital after severe turbulence during monsoon storms in West Bengal. Lightning strikes in parts of the state are a fairly common occurrence during the June to September annual monsoon in the country.

“Many of the 27 killed on Monday evening… in the state were farmers and working in the fields,” West Bengal disaster management minister Javed Ahmed Khan told. Most of the victims who died are farmers who happened to be outside during the lightning.

A flight from the western city of Mumbai to Kolkata was caught in the storm as it was about to land, eight passengers were injured and taken to the hospital, officials said. “One passenger is still in the hospital. The others have been discharged,” Airport Director C Pattabhi told, “This is an intimate shave for the passengers.” he added.

According to the latest data from the National Criminal Records Bureau, nearly 2,900 people died of lightning in India in 2019.