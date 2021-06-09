Austrian capital becomes the world’s most liveable city

Auckland: Covid-19 has shaken the Economist Intelligence Unit’s annual ranking on most liveable metropolitan cities, making Auckland in the first place, replacing Vienna, which dropped from the top ten because the island nations of recent Zealand, Australia, and Japan progressed best.The Austrian city had steered the list after 2018 and for years moved side by side with Melbourne at the top of the survey of 140 urban cities. New Zealand’s elimination of COVID-19 within its boundaries through lockdown stratagems supported by its geographic isolation, provided its cities a big uplift.

“New Zealand’s tough lockdown allowed their society to reopen and enabled citizens of cities like Auckland and Wellington to enjoy a lifestyle that looked similar to pre-pandemic life,” the EIU said in a statement. The EIU usually does not make the complete ranking public. The last time Auckland which was in the top 10 was in 2017 when it reached eighth, a position Melbourne shared with Geneva this year. Vienna slipped to 12th. Illustrating New Zealand’s advantage this season, Wellington also entered the very best 10. It came 4th behind Osaka, which rose two spots to second place, and Adelaide, which leapfrogged its compatriots Sydney and Melbourne to 3rd place from tenth.

Read more; Post COVID-19 complications : Second wave observes a surge

Cities across the world are now much less liveable than they were before the pandemic began, and we’ve seen that European regions have been hit particularly hard. The European Union fought to get its vaccination drive away from the territory and many cities including Austria inflicted more lockdowns than they had expected to, damaging their cities scores in the range of ‘culture and environment’. The four other classes assessed are stability, healthcare, education, and infrastructure.