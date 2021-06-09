‘Chinese developed ‘killer’ viruses’: Reveals EcoHealth Alliance president

New York: Peter Daszak, the president of EcoHealth Alliance a US NGO has revealed that Chinese scientists had developed ‘killer’ SARS-like corona viruses. Peter Daszak and his EcoHealth Alliance had associated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology on research funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. EcoHealth Alliance had funded coronavirus research at Wuhan Institute of Virology. The National Pulse has released a video of Peter Daszak confessing this.

“Then when you get a sequence of a virus, and it looks like a relative of a known nasty pathogen, just like we did with SARS. We found other coronaviruses in bats, a whole host of them, some of them looked very similar to SARS. Hence we sequenced the spike protein: the protein that attaches to cells. Then my colleagues in China did the work. You create pseudo particles, you insert the spike proteins from those viruses, see if they bind to human cells. At each step of this, you move closer and closer to this virus which could really become pathogenic in people. You end up with a small number of viruses that really do look like killers,” he can be heard saying in the video.

Also Read: 1274 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

Earlier, it was revealed that the Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease has ties with the Wuhan lab.