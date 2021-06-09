Country extends coronavirus curfew by one week

Maldives: The restrictions imposed in the Maldives to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection have been extended by one week. This was announced by Ibrahim Solih, the president of the island nation.

The government has extended the curfew between 4 pm and 8 am and a ban on travelling outdoors without a police permit. The decision was taken to reduce the positivity rate. The restrictions were imposed in the country on May 26. They have also been successful in bringing down the daily case count from a high of over 2,000 in May to below 500 in the last week.

Till now, 68,502 confirmed cases and 187 deaths were reported in the country. The vaccination drive against the infection started in the country on February 1. Till now, the country has provided at least one dose to 312,133 people and two doses to 173,291 people.