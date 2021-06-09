Couple rapes minor girl after injecting her with Aphrodisiacs, arrested

Mumbai: In a horrific incident that has come to light from Mumbai reveals a couple was exploiting a minor girl sexually for the past 8 years. After the incident came to the limelight, 4 accused have been arrested by the police. The minor victim in her complaint to police has alleged that a man from her neighborhood had been sexually assaulting her after forcing her to consume aphrodisiacs in the form of tablets and injections. She has alleged that the man’s wife knew about the incident and the couple has been arrested. However, the couple has denied the allegations.

The local Amboli Police Station recovered a 27-page note which was purportedly written by the girl to her parents. “The note written by the survivor narrates that she got addicted to the tablets. It also mentions that the neighbor threatened her by telling her that he had a video clip of the sexual act and started blackmailing her… She eventually went into depression,” the report quoted a police official.

The other two accused who have been arrested include the teenager’s paternal uncle and his 19-year-old son.

According to the 2019 annual report of the National Crime Records Bureau, an average of 88 rape cases are reported daily. In 94.2 % of cases of rapes were committed by perpetrators known to the victim.