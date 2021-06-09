Covid-19 Update: 2179 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has released the latest data on the coronavirus situation in the country. 2179 new cases along with 2151 recoveries and 6 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The overall infection tally reached 589,423 in UAE. The total number of recoveries now stands at 568,828. The death toll is at 1710. At present, there are 18,885 active cases under medical treatment.

Ministry conducted 254,412 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 52.1 million tests were conducted in the country.

Dr. Taher Al Ameri, the official spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), has said that 10 Covid-19 specialized field hospitals with a capacity of more than 3,800 beds were established in UAE. The facilities had 1500 specialists to treat the patients.

UAE has also eased the Covid-19 safety rules. Public events and exhibitions are now open to fully vaccinated residents.