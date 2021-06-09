Fire breaks out in an apartment in Dubai

Dubai: The Civil Defence in Dubai had extinguished a fire that broke out in a residential apartment in Deira on Wednesday morning. The fire broke out in a flat on the 14th floor of Falcon Tower in Rigga area in Deira. The rescue team had evacuated the residents from the apartment.

The Civil Defence received the report about the fire at 9.01 am. The fire was brought under control by 9.40 am. No injuries or causalities were reported.