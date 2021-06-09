Forex market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The domestic currency, the Indian rupee slipped against the US dollar in the commodity market. As per market experts, the strengthening of the US dollar in the international market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 72.90 against the US currency. During the trading, the Indian rupee edged lower by 13 paise to reach 73.02 against the US dollar. On Tuesday, the Indian currency had ended at 72.89 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee is at 19.86 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies rose 0.02% to 90.09. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the Indian share market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,422.71 crore.