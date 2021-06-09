Fuel prices hiked again

Thiruvananthapuram: The price of petroleum fuels was hiked again today. The public sector oil companies increased the price of petrol and diesel after a one-day break. The increase on the day is the 22nd rise in prices since May 4.

The price of petrol increased by 25 paise per litre and diesel by 37 paise per litre. Thus the price of petrol has reached at Rs.95.66 per litre and diesel at Rs.91.13 per litre in Kochi.

Petrol is above Rs 100 per litre mark in six states and union territories, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh. Mumbai, on May 29, became the first city in the country where petrol was being sold at over the Rs 100-a-litre mark. Petrol now costs Rs 101.76 per litre in Mumbai and diesel comes for Rs 93.85 per litre.

Earlier this week, Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union minister for petroleum and natural gas had said that this was “not the right time” to discuss a tax cat in petrol and diesel rates as the revenue income of the union government has come down sharply.