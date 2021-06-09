Gulf country suspends passenger entry from three more countries

Dubai: The National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) in UAE suspended the entry of passengers from three more countries. The authority imposed a suspension on the entry of passengers from Zambia, DR Congo and Uganda. The entry ban will come into effect from Friday, June 11. Only transit and cargo flights will continue to operate.

UAE citizens and their first-degree relatives and accredited diplomatic missions between the UAE and the three countries will be exempted from this rule. Also, official delegations and businessmen, holders of golden and silver residency, people with essential jobs according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), and crews of foreign freight and transit flights will be allowed to enter the country.

The people who were exempted must follow all preventive measures, which include a 10-day quarantine, a PCR test at the airport, and PCR tests on day 4 and day 8 after entering the country.

Also, passengers coming from these three countries through other countries are required to provide proof of a period of stay in those countries of no less than 14 days in order to be allowed to enter the UAE.

Earlier, UAE had imposed a suspension on entry of passengers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.