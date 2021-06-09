Karnataka Covid-19 Updates: State reports less than 10,000 new cases, since April 14

Bengaluru: On Tuesday, Karnataka reported 9,808 fresh Covid-19 infections and 179 fatalities, taking the total caseload to 27,17,289 and the death toll to 32,099. This is the lowest single-day rise in new Covid-19 cases, since April 14. The positivity rate for the day stands at 7.53 %, while the case fatality rate for the day is 1.82 %.

Meanwhile, 2,028 cases were reported from Bengaluru as the city also saw 7,664 discharges and 44 deaths, according to the health department.

Continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, the day reported 23,449 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 24,60,165. The state has 2,25,004 active cases.

Among districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,028 cases, Mysuru 974, Shivamogga 703, Hassan 659, and Tumakuru 589, followed by others.

Out of 179 deaths reported on Tuesday, 44 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (15), Haveri (11), Shivamogga (10), Hassan (9), Bengaluru Rural (8), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district also topped the list of positive cases with a total of 11,87,146, followed by Mysuru (1,53,072) and Tumakuru (1,09,254). Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 10,70,062 discharges, followed by Mysuru (1,37,259) and Tumakuru (98,178).

As many as 1,30,224 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,08,62,227 in the state.