Kerala Chief Minister assures internet connectivity, digital devices for all

Thiruvananthapuram: Internet connectivity and digital devices would be provided for all students in the state disregarding their financial and geographical barriers to following online classes without any problems during the COVID-19 period, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

Urgent steps would be taken to ensure the internet connectivity issues in the tribal areas, also free-of-cost internet or at a subsidized rate to needy children, CM said.

“We have already called a meeting of internet service providers in this regard. A co-ordinated effort with the support of various sectors is needed to make this a reality. We aim is to avoid giving any kind of burden to students and ensure them hassle-free environs for their online studies,” said Pinarayi Vijayan.

He pointed out the uneven distribution of digital devices among the students is the major challenge faced by the online education system. Hence, the government would take all possible steps to pool various resources and provide the necessary devices and internet connectivity to students to attend online classes, CM added.

“It is just as important to have a digital device in the hands of students as a textbook during this pandemic era. Even those who can not afford such a device should have it on hand for their studies,” Minister said and further added, the online classes should be continued for some more time as it is not clear how long the pandemic would last.

Last week, the state government carried out the virtual reopening of schools and started online classes for students through its education channel Kite Victers for the second following year, due to the pandemic.