‘Now it is too late, we can’t help, but only sympathise’: Thejasvi Soorya about Rahul Gandhi

Bangalore: BJP MP from South Bangalore and president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Thejasvi Surya took a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The youth wing leader of BJP has said that the only thing that we can do for Rahul Gandhi is to show sympathy for him.

He was reacting to a tweet shared by the Congress leader. In the post shared on the social media handle, Rahul Gandhi had questioned the vaccine policy launched by the union government. “ One simple question- If vaccines are free for all, why should private hospitals charge for them?” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

“After a point, one can only sympathise,” replied Thejasvi Surya. The one-liner posted by the BJP leader has many meanings. He ridiculed Rahul Gandhi’s attitude of opposing all decisions and programs launched by the union government. He even did not check whether there is any logic for his remarks and stands. Rahul’s illness is beyond any treatment and now it has become worst and now only can sympathise.



Earlier, Thejasvi has called Rahul an ‘anonymous Twitter troll’ and said that the Congress leader’s politics is limited to his tweets. “He’s absent from Parliament, streets, party meetings. He’s like anonymous trolls. Don’t think his tweets have implications beyond Twitter,” said Surya.